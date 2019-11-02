17
Vote
2 Comment

Increase Your "Twitterness" With Lisa Sicard - MSSYBIZ.com

Increase Your \"Twitterness\" With Lisa Sicard - MSSYBIZ.com - https://mssybiz.com Avatar Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://mssybiz.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on November 2, 2019 1:19 pm
Ready to increase your “Twitterness?” I thought so…

Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive, and Social Media SuperStar is our guest as we take you back to the sweet tweets of summer and introduce her new Social Media segments for the MIX/SIZZLE & SHAKE YOUR BUSINESS PODCAST called “Thriving Full Throttle on Social Media with Lisa Sicard.”

Take a listen or read the script for more!



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Lisa: Twitterness is a cute word! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 9 minutes ago

Thanks Martin, I think Cori Ramos coined that phrase years ago to me. Loved it!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company