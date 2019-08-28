28
Information Overload! [podcast]

How do you cope with the information overload? Are you good at sending and receiving information? In this episode you get advice on how you can make your own information plan for yourself, your organization, or your staff.

Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:

Martin's sketch on Instagram
Badkruka - "bath coward"
Dragnet (song)
"Just the Facts" - Snopes
Morning routine - Hal Elrod
Starfish pose
The Perfect Cuppa - Tea Sketches podcast
Carina's book



