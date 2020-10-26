17
Instagram is letting more users monetize their live streams with fan badges; a feature that feels heavily influenced by Twitch.

Instagram Live fan badges were introduced this past May as a way for users to contribute money directly to their favorite creators.


Written by lyceum
2 hours 4 minutes ago

It is interesting how Instagram is developing over time. I wonder if I will get the badge? ;)
