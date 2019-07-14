17
Vote
1 Comment
Instagram has become an avenue for expression. People use it to share personal and real-time experiences. Brands use it to tell their story and connect with their customers.

Apart from sites like Amazon, Instagram is becoming another great channel for making sales. Because of its visual nature, Instagram has provided brands with an ideal platform to reach their potential customers and grow their existing consumer base. however, if you wish to dominate the platform, there's a right way of doing things for effectiveness. Have a look at some tactics you could use to turn your Instagram page to a sales-generating machine.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Phil: Thanks for sharing this post on Instagram. How many hashtags do use on average, per photo?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company