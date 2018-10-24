Instagram Stats, Facts and Figures in 2018 for Every MarketerPosted by AdeyemiAdisa under Social Media
From https://www.onaplatterofgold.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on October 24, 2018 9:47 am
Today, at least 90% of the top 100 global brands operate an active Instagram account. This infographic showcases the latest Instagram stats, facts and figures and why Instagram should be part of your marketing strategy.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
4 hours ago