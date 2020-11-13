16
Vote
1 Comment
I was always told not to talk politics in business and I’m going to try not to in this post. The reason for this review is that millions are fleeing other social networks to join this fairly new social media network.

Parler is growing by millions this week. It beat out Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok in downloads over the weekend.

And I’m in the business of social media here at Inspire To Thrive.

Everyone was fighting over on Facebook and Twitter over politics. It got ugly and many wanted to gather elsewhere to converse. Many over on Twitter were getting their accounts suspended for no clear violations of any Twitter policies.

So they had no choice but to find an alternative social media network.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 19 minutes ago

Lisa: I am glad that you have written a post Parler. I am a friend with, Amy Peikoff, who is working with Policy, at Parler. I will go through your post, and I plan to be more active on this new platform, during next year... ;)

Best Premises,

Martin

P.S. I will stick with Twitter too. ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company