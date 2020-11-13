I was always told not to talk politics in business and I’m going to try not to in this post. The reason for this review is that millions are fleeing other social networks to join this fairly new social media network.
Parler is growing by millions this week. It beat out Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok in downloads over the weekend.
And I’m in the business of social media here at Inspire To Thrive.
Everyone was fighting over on Facebook and Twitter over politics. It got ugly and many wanted to gather elsewhere to converse. Many over on Twitter were getting their accounts suspended for no clear violations of any Twitter policies.
So they had no choice but to find an alternative social media network.
