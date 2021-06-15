It’s a small world. So when I had a recent LinkedIn Live convo with Leah-McGowan Hare of Salesforce and Bevy’s cofounder Derek Andersen on to talk about the company’s efforts to recruit black investors in their recent $40M round, Leah’s story about attending the Black Venture Institute’s (BVI) two-week venture education program really intrigued me. So much so that when I checked out the BVI website I noticed that one of the cofounders was buddy of mine from her days at Salesforce – Leyla Seka.

