Twitter is a quick and effective way to get your brand out there. It truly is a giant platform when you consider how many users it houses. Not only that but all of the content those users regularly post.



You might think that starting as a small fish in a big pond. You can get away with some unorthodox methods to grow quickly and swim with the big fish.



However, there are many means of gaining followers that some accounts use which violate Twitter’s rules. You should swim along the straight and narrow to avoid being caught by Twitter.

