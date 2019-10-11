18
Twitter is a quick and effective way to get your brand out there. It truly is a giant platform when you consider how many users it houses. Not only that but all of the content those users regularly post.

You might think that starting as a small fish in a big pond. You can get away with some unorthodox methods to grow quickly and swim with the big fish.

However, there are many means of gaining followers that some accounts use which violate Twitter’s rules. You should swim along the straight and narrow to avoid being caught by Twitter.



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: Thanks for the tip and for spreading the good word about my Twitter account, Lyceum. I have a story to tell you about it, in the near future. How popular is Follow Friday nowadays?

I can't access Twitter.com, right now. It must be some strange cache / cookie / browsing history. I had to start up Tweetdeck in order to see my Twitter stream.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Lisa: I have reached Twitter's follow limit again, so I need to get new followers, in order to be able to follow new tweeps. I will check out Twiends.

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
4 hours ago

Hi Martin, Have you been tweeting more? Sometimes that helps as well. Especially if you RT some folks that you would like to have follow you. I'll have to do a #FF today for you :)
- 0 +



