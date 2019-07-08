I am back on track and taking a digital break at the same time. In this episode I tell you about guests in the pipeline, future plans, and how you could support my work.
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
- Ed Filowat - Backpack Studio app
- Lisa Sicard - Inspire To Thrive
- Gail Gardner - BizSugar Sharing: How to Get More Views for Your Content
- Podcasting 101: How to Guest On, Start, Run and Develop a Podcast: AMA with Martin Lindeskog --BizSugar Mastermind
