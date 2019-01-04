My 3 Words for 2019 [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
My three words for this year are:
- Walk
- Talk
- Gather
I will talk more about my words during the year. You could listen to the 8th episode of Presentation (Skills) in Plain English podcast regarding my process of picking these words. The episode will be published on January 11. For the origin of the meme, read Chris Brogan’s post, My 3 Words for 2019.
