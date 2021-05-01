Is the audio-based social media app Clubhouse a game-changing product or just a feature masquerading as a product? In my opinion, it's the latter. And in this episode, I'll tell you why I think Clubhouse is a feature and not the revolutionary product marketers are claiming it to be.
[New Podcast Episode] Is Clubhouse a Product or a Feature?Posted by 99signals under Social Media
From https://open.spotify.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on May 1, 2021 7:30 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments