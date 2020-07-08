23
Pocket Hot Sauce Tasting Journal [podcast]

Made Hot by: deanuk on July 8, 2020 10:00 am
I will test hot sauces with the help of the pocket-sized hot sauce tasting journal notebook by 33 Books Company. Listen to episode 2 of Hot & Spicy Review podcast.

Links:

Hot sauces on Fourth of July
Pocket Hot Sauce Tasting Journal - 33 Books Co.
Hot Sauce Tasting Set
Serrano Ginger Lemongrass - Marshalls Haute Sauce
Fuego Box
Santa Fe Grande (hot) - Hot Winter Hot Sauce
Unboxing of Hot Sauce Tasting Set - LyceumPeripatos Instagram
Testing hot sauces - LyceumPeripatos


