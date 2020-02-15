16
PodCoast Potluck Conference [podcast]

Breaking News! The first unconference on podcasting in Sweden, will take place in Gothenburg, on March 13 - 14. I am involved in this endeavor, together with some fellow podcasters.

Show notes:
What kind of snacks and beverage do you enjoy at a conference? - Lyceum on Instagram
Unconference - Wikipedia
The Grid - PodCoast
Sponsors and supporters of PodCoast
Article on PodCoast, by Eva Wieselgren
Photo of the article in the newspaper - Lyceum on Instagram
My video pitch for PodCoast
Carina Ridenius - PIK.nu
PIK Academy
Joel Nylander - Proffex.se
Time for Exhibition - Take Care of Your Voice - Presentation (Skills) in Plain English podcast


