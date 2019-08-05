So, what if it is? Do you really care? Social Media may be the smoking gun, but it's also the gateway for many businesses to build their brand.



Social media channels today have become one of the key aspects of establishing a brand’s image in the market. And why not, the current statistics reveal that over 90 per cent of the marketers strongly opine that social media exposure impacts a business significantly. It contributes to expanding the customer base thus building brand awareness and exposure. Hence, it is of paramount importance that a business ought to figure out “how to be social” and “not on how to do social”.

