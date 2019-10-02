Facebook and Instagram are planning to remove the total like counts from posts. Many are wondering… what will this mean for businesses, marketers, and consumers?
Removing Like Counts from Facebook and Instagram: What Will This Mean?Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on October 2, 2019 7:42 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
4 hours ago