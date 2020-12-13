Rumble is an alternative online video platform for YouTube. I joined over a month ago after I could no longer watch some scientific videos over on YouTube.
Once on it, I liked how easy it was to use and I did a few videos about Parler on the Rumble network on my Rumble Channel.
I began to make a few cents on Rumble and thought, I need to explore this one more for my fellow bloggers and businesses.
Rumble - The Online Video Platform You Need To Know More About
Comments
9 hours ago
Is is possible to have exclusive course material on this platform?
Best Premises,
Martin