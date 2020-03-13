Every day I meet with realtors who do not understand the value of Twitter or understand Twitter period. Most realtors act as a small business and some actually are their own small business.



Small businesses can benefit greatly using Twitter. Realtors are just like any small businesses. They work 24/7, 7 days per week. Real Estate agents do not generate money when they are not working. Realtors can absolutely benefit from Twitter today but it will take time. Therefore it will not happen overnight.

