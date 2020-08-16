I tell about two important dates, September 2 and February 2. Ayn Rand was born on February 2, 1905. She started to write on her novel, Atlas Shrugged, on September 2, 1946. I am talking about my summer vacation and X-mas holiday break, and how 9/2 and 2/2 are great starting points after the summer period, and the beginning of a new year, after the festive season.
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
- My tweet on Podmatch
- My podcast profile on Podmatch
- MatchMaker.fm
- My conversation with Mike Consulo of Podcast dot com.
September 2 and February 2 [podcast]
From https://egoist.blogspot.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on August 16, 2020 11:43 am
