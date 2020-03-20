In these times of a crisis, as the one we are experiencing now and have never seen before, how does one manage their social media for a business?



I have 6 ideas for you as you are trying to keep your business going and remain positive throughout the crisis.



Recently, I read a great article about the impact on social media from the crisis. If you notice less engagement on posts on certain social media networks, it’s across the board. It’s not just you and/or your brand.



Don’t panic or disappear from social media altogether. If you do that people may think you went out of business.



There are things you can do to help others by communicating on social media now. It’s time for your business to share relevant content.

