Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, particularly for children and teenagers. While social media can be a valuable tool for connecting with friends and family, sharing experiences, and learning new things, there are also risks and dangers that parents need to be aware of. To help ensure that their children stay safe online, many parents are asking, “Should I monitor my child’s social media account?”



In this blog post, I’ll explore the importance of social media supervision. It includes the risks for children, and at what age parents should consider monitoring their children’s online activity as well as cell phone activity.

