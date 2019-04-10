A few months ago during Salesforce’s annual analyst summit, I got the opportunity to spend a few minutes with Meredith Schmidt. Meredith serves as Executive Vice President & GM of Salesforce Essentials & SMB. Salesforce Essentials consist of the company’s products aimed at the small business market. But something else really caught my attention in that brief conversation. It turns out Essentials runs like its own operating business now. So Salesforce no longer treats it like a traditional product line within the business. And Meredith heads Essentials up as a CEO.

