29
Vote
1 Comment

Smart Bio is a Better Link In Bio Tool for Instagram

Avatar Posted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://www.youtube.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on October 24, 2019 1:23 pm
Tailwind has launched a free Smart Bio tool to help solve the Link In Bio problem that Instagram users face. Use this tool to link to your website and social media profile and add call to action links to your Instagram posts! Tailwind will also pull in the latest Instagram image posts from your profile and lets you assign destination links to those also.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Ileane: I will check out this tool. I am using bio.fm right now. Could you use it for Twitter too?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company