Tailwind has launched a free Smart Bio tool to help solve the Link In Bio problem that Instagram users face. Use this tool to link to your website and social media profile and add call to action links to your Instagram posts! Tailwind will also pull in the latest Instagram image posts from your profile and lets you assign destination links to those also.
