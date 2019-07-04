16
Do social media signals have a direct impact on search rankings? The truth: it doesn’t really matter.
The reality is that social media plays a big role in helping companies get their content in front of a larger audience. That leads to many things that benefit SEO, including more backlinks, improved engagement signals, and more owned SERP real estate for branded queries.



Share your small business tips with the community!
