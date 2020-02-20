16
In this edition of "Social Media Buzz this Week," I'll share my thoughts on IGTV enabling monetization, which will finally let creators earn money from their IGTV videos. IGTV hasn't gained any traction so far, but this move may finally help it compete with YouTube. Tune in to learn more about Instagram's new feature.


Share your small business tips with the community!
