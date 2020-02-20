In this edition of "Social Media Buzz this Week," I'll share my thoughts on IGTV enabling monetization, which will finally let creators earn money from their IGTV videos. IGTV hasn't gained any traction so far, but this move may finally help it compete with YouTube. Tune in to learn more about Instagram's new feature.
Social Media Buzz this Week: IGTV Monetization [Podcast Episode]Posted by 99signals under Social Media
From https://open.spotify.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on February 20, 2020 9:02 am
