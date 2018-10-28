Social Media Tools Making Us Less Engaged on Social MediaPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
A few weeks ago, I saw a tweet with an unusual text in it. It displayed a company that automated tweets for a popular blogger who has been one of my mentors.
I tweeted back to that tweet but never received an answer back. That really got me thinking.
Do we get so busy that we become disengaged with our audience? Are using social media tools making us less engaged and not a good practice?
Comments
2 hours 48 minutes ago
I am curios about the popular blogger, "MIA"... ;)
Have you listened to my interview with Brian Peters of Buffer?
I am using Paper.li, SumAll, and I recently started to test out DrumUp.io.
I am all for social media activities in real-time, and as a certified networker, I am adhering to the ideas of adding your $0.02 to the conversation, with referral marketing. :)
All the Best,
Martin