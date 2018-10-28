17
Vote
1 Comment
A few weeks ago, I saw a tweet with an unusual text in it. It displayed a company that automated tweets for a popular blogger who has been one of my mentors.

I tweeted back to that tweet but never received an answer back. That really got me thinking.

Do we get so busy that we become disengaged with our audience? Are using social media tools making us less engaged and not a good practice?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 48 minutes ago

Lisa,

I am curios about the popular blogger, "MIA"... ;)

Have you listened to my interview with Brian Peters of Buffer?

I am using Paper.li, SumAll, and I recently started to test out DrumUp.io.

I am all for social media activities in real-time, and as a certified networker, I am adhering to the ideas of adding your $0.02 to the conversation, with referral marketing. :)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop