Last time we asked our listeners if they used statistics.



You lost so much information that could be useful for you. Statistics could be your goldmine. Today we give our listeners tips and a small schedule on how they start to use statistics and collect the information.



Listen and learn.



Send us questions to: info AT pik DOT nu, or contact us via Carina's site or Martin's Bio.Link page. You could also contact us on LinkedIn (Carina Ridenius and Martin Lindeskog).



Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:

