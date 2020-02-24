You can use storytelling in many ways. Listen and find out. But do you have to tell if it is based on a true story? Carina and Martin are having a discussion on this topic.
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
All Ears
Our conversation with Carin Hansdotter Bladh.
Donald Miller
Building a StoryBrand
Crafting Your Brand Story in 7 Simple Steps
Case study by Stylt: Joe Farelli's restaurant in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Intervju: Erik Nissen Johansen – Stylt Trampoli
Lyceum Bulletin by Martin Lindeskog
Stories Lock in Knowledge by Chris Brogan
StoryLeader
How Chris Brogan Never Runs Out Of Content Ideas
Cay Lundén
Jingle by Jim Jonsson of JTunesProductions. Do you have a theme song / signature tune for your life, business, or podcast?
Storytelling - The Most Effective Way to Describe Your Company [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From http://presentation.libsyn.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on February 24, 2020 4:58 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments