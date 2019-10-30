Streamyard is a browser-based live streaming application that can also be used to record episodes for your podcast. I first got introduced to Streamyard by one of the founders, Geige Vandentop, in October of 2018. From the very first day I went live with it, I was hooked and by November of that year, I released my first tutorial for Streamyard. Stability is by far my favorite pillar from their list goals for the service!
Streamyard Live Streaming App: Review and TutorialPosted by Ileane under Social Media
