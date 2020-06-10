20
Stuart Lennon [podcast]

Stuart Lennon [podcast] - https://pennamoterpapper.com
The long anticipated fifth international edition of Penna möter papper (Pen meets paper) is finally here. We talk with Stuart Lennon from Nero’s. We talk about stationery, how it is to run a internet store, old fashion ordering processes and his big boy pen.

