The long anticipated fifth international edition of Penna möter papper (Pen meets paper) is finally here. We talk with Stuart Lennon from Nero’s. We talk about stationery, how it is to run a internet store, old fashion ordering processes and his big boy pen.
Show notes:
Neros Notes – Nero’s Notes
Nero’s Notes (@nerosnotes) • Foton och videoklipp på Instagram
Nero’s Notes (@Nerosnotes) / Twitter
Stuart Lennon – Writer, interrupted
Stuart Lennon (@stuart.lennon.587) • Foton och videoklipp på Instagram
Stuart Lennon (@stulennon) / Twitter
1857.co.uk
HCL Domino – Wikipedia
Scrivener | Literature & Latte
Amanda Fleet
