Everyone is familiar with the term branding, but it has different meanings to different people. Social media marketing helps businesses raise their brand awareness. From a consumer perspective, the term branding suggests companies like Nike, Apple, Google and Xerox. Google and Xerox have even become verbs. Now, this is taking the concept of branding to the nth degree! Naturally, we can’t all be giants like Google and Xerox. But we can apply the same branding concepts in a much smaller niche.

