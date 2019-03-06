28
Vote
4 Comment
Can an introvert be an influencer? Sure, thanks to the world of social media. Here’s my story about the pros and cons of working in the industry.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Rachel: Congrats to the listing on Social Media Today! I will read the full review later on, and then spread the good word. Funny picture from your home office! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 6 hours ago

You make a great point about the lack of control we have with the social network sites themselves. We don't have magic wands! And now with stories features everywhere we have another dimension to add to our list of things to do! I love the freedom and flexibility of working remote but I do have to meet with clients monthly to learn new things so I can best help them on social media. It's a great field to be in today and ever changing, keeping us on our feet!
- 1 +



Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Lisa: What is why I will focus on establishing my "last" site as the main hub, together with my podcasting activities, that I have total control over. ;)
- 1 +



Written by centralpawebster
1 day 3 hours ago

Indeed, Lisa! There is never a dull moment in this industry!
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop