16
Vote
0 Comment

The Most Important Traits for Successful Social Media Managers

The Most Important Traits for Successful Social Media Managers - https://sharethis.com Avatar Posted by amabaie under Social Media
From https://sharethis.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on September 17, 2019 10:21 am
“Judgment is critical for a social media manager. Social media requires interaction in real time. Delegating social media to an intern could be a potentially existential catastrophe. That intern has to decide when to respond to a question, a flame, or a complement…and when to escalate it. Supervisors might not always be available, so that intern has to decide whether to wait or go ahead on his/her own. When responding, the intern has to decide what to say. We’ve all seen examples of how one misplaced, well-intentioned but clumsy comment on social media can bring down politicians, celebrities, and corporate leaders. Whoever manages a company’s social media should be experienced, familiar with the company culture, familiar with the social media platforms it uses, and above all, should have a well-honed sense of judgment.”



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company