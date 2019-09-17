“Judgment is critical for a social media manager. Social media requires interaction in real time. Delegating social media to an intern could be a potentially existential catastrophe. That intern has to decide when to respond to a question, a flame, or a complement…and when to escalate it. Supervisors might not always be available, so that intern has to decide whether to wait or go ahead on his/her own. When responding, the intern has to decide what to say. We’ve all seen examples of how one misplaced, well-intentioned but clumsy comment on social media can bring down politicians, celebrities, and corporate leaders. Whoever manages a company’s social media should be experienced, familiar with the company culture, familiar with the social media platforms it uses, and above all, should have a well-honed sense of judgment.”

