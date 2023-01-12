I talk about the podcast maker, Alitu, hosting, new podcast(s), and the relaunching of some podcasts.



Call-to-Action: After you have listened to this episode, add your $0.02 (two cents) to the conversation, by joining (for free) Tea Party Media Town Hall. Feel free to introduce yourself to the other members, discuss the different episodes, give us constructive feedback, or check out the virtual room, Speakers' Corner, and step up on the digital soapbox. Welcome to our new place in cyberspace!

