For most people, the top social media platforms are for sharing or watching cute cat videos, viral TikTok hacks, and photos from that trip to Medellín last summer.



But for businesses, social media sites are a marketing gold mine. Take Instagram, for example. The photo-sharing app grosses about 500 million daily active users and has about 1.386 billion users in terms of potential ad reach.



That’s a lot of eyes that could potentially be consuming your brand’s content and considering a trip down your sales funnel.



Wondering which social media platforms are best for your business? Then check out our list of the top 21 social media platforms in 2022.

