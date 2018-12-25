Top 2018 Instagram Trends for Business UsePosted by stillwagon428 under Social Media
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on December 25, 2018 5:23 pm
If your business has an Instagram presence or if you’re thinking about starting one this year, here are some of the top statistics, updates and trends from 2018.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 47 minutes ago