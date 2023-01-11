Twitter recently brought back Twitter Blue sign-ups on iOS and web, which provides subscribers with access to exclusive features such as Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads and Reader Mode.
Twitter Blue subscribers also get a blue checkmark on their profiles, although all of these benefits are subject to a review system before they are activated. The reviews system ensures all requirements are met to help prevent impersonation, with accounts breaking the rules being suspended without a refund.
Twitter Blue is Back - Here's How to Get It
