Twitter Blue is Back - Here's How to Get It

Twitter Blue is Back - Here\'s How to Get It - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on January 11, 2023 4:48 am
Twitter recently brought back Twitter Blue sign-ups on iOS and web, which provides subscribers with access to exclusive features such as Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads and Reader Mode.

Twitter Blue subscribers also get a blue checkmark on their profiles, although all of these benefits are subject to a review system before they are activated. The reviews system ensures all requirements are met to help prevent impersonation, with accounts breaking the rules being suspended without a refund.


