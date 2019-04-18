16
Due to the scrutiny it’s under over how it handles automated bots and human trolls, Twitter has announced a new policy aimed at curbing spamming. Its safety team says that, effective immediately, the daily limit for the amount of people users can follow will be 400 instead of 1,000. In explaining the reason for the decision, Twitter’s head of site integrity said that the company decided 400 was ‘a reasonable limit’ because almost 50% of accounts who made more than 400 follows per day were churning.



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I like forward to the day when Twitter removes the overall follow limit rule. ;)
