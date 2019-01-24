Twitter will make it easier for publishers “to better understand what sort of content is resonating with [their] readers” with a new audience analytics dashboard. The new publisher dashboard will offer brands insights and analytics on who’s reading and engaging with their content on Twitter, when it’s being viewed, and which content is working best. The goal is to allow publishers to optimize what they produce to make it more effective.
