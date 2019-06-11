17
Do you wish the Twitter rules for dummies was short and sweet like a tweet? Just the other day Twitter updated their rules to be easier for all to understand. Or, so they said.

I was very excited to see this as many people have been messaging me or emailing me about their Twitter suspension. These people wondered what they did to deserve such punishment via Twitter.

Twitter seemed to come down harder on peeps this past year than ever before. I often wondered what was happening.

So, when I saw the headline in my Google alert that the Twitter rules were updated and shortened I was very excited! I had to research more for my readers at Inspire To Thrive.



Written by Inspiretothrive
8 hours ago

You are welcome Martin. Yes, I'd love to know what your needs are there on Twitter. Have a great day!
Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Lisa: Thanks again! Talk soon again! :)

Have a great evening!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
10 hours ago

Lisa: Thanks for including my tweet with the question regarding Twitter’s follow limit rule and how to find tools for handling your followers and fellow Twitter users.

We will talk more about Twitter in the near future…

All the Best,

Martin
