Do you wish the Twitter rules for dummies was short and sweet like a tweet? Just the other day Twitter updated their rules to be easier for all to understand. Or, so they said.



I was very excited to see this as many people have been messaging me or emailing me about their Twitter suspension. These people wondered what they did to deserve such punishment via Twitter.



Twitter seemed to come down harder on peeps this past year than ever before. I often wondered what was happening.



So, when I saw the headline in my Google alert that the Twitter rules were updated and shortened I was very excited! I had to research more for my readers at Inspire To Thrive.

