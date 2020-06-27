Twitter Voice Tweets!
Twitter is introducing this new feature....
And, here is everything that you should know about it.....
#Twitter #Voice #Tweets: Twitter is Introducing Your Voice, Your Tweets
Twitter Voice Tweets: Twitter is Introducing Your Voice, Your TweetsPosted by easkmewebsite under Social Media
From https://www.easkme.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on June 27, 2020 8:23 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 days ago
Good to read about the new developments in twitter.
I am sure this new feature twitter voice tweet will be an interesting one for the busy people.
Let us see the reactions, but sad to note that this is now available only for iOS users.
I found this curated on the pages of BizSugar and I up-voted and commented.
Keep sharing.
Thanks
~ Ann Phil
3 days ago
3 days ago
I look forward to test it...
All the Best,
Martin