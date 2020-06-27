17
Vote
3 Comment
Twitter Voice Tweets!

Twitter is introducing this new feature....

And, here is everything that you should know about it.....

#Twitter #Voice #Tweets: Twitter is Introducing Your Voice, Your Tweets


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by AnnPhil
3 days ago

Hi Gaurav,

Good to read about the new developments in twitter.

I am sure this new feature twitter voice tweet will be an interesting one for the busy people.

Let us see the reactions, but sad to note that this is now available only for iOS users.

I found this curated on the pages of BizSugar and I up-voted and commented.

Keep sharing.

Thanks

~ Ann Phil
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
3 days ago

I'm not sure I'm going to like this one. I don't have the option yet to test it out. I've done some video though on the platform. Thanks for sharing about it.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Lisa: I wrote about this in the latest issue on my newsletter and linked to Mark Asquith's thoughts about it, in an audio tweet.

I look forward to test it...

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company