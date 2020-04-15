16
Welcome to Hot and Spicy Review! [podcast]

Do you want to kick things up a bit and add a little spice to your life? Then you should listen to this podcast.

The host, Martin Lindeskog, is reviewing hot sauces, eating chile peppers, and testing other spicy food stuff. I will discuss hot topics with freethinkers, ”heat seekers” and spicy individuals. Are you ready for a sizzling show?

I will talk about the history of Capsicum fruits, the spelling of the word, chile pepper, commemorate Mr. Scoville and Columbus, and explore other things related to this field.



