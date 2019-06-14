What if your Hotel had a captive audience you could speak to about anything, and they would listen?
They would literarily stop what they were doing, get excited, listen and respond to your Hotels content.
And the best part they would take dedicated actions every time you asked.
Wait a minute! This sounds crazy and too good to be true.
No, with a well-structured, organized high-value Facebook Community it can be done. It really works
Why Facebook Communities Is Your Hotels Next Customer PortalPosted by AreMorch under Social Media
From https://aremorch.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on June 14, 2019 7:19 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
AreMorch
-
bloggerpalooza
-
businessluv
-
mikehartman1
-
LoopLooper
-
Copysugar
-
centrifugePR
-
fundpr
-
advertglobal
-
sundaydriver
-
blogexpert
-
justretweet
-
Digitaladvert
-
problogger78
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
DigiTechBlog
-
harleenas
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
FastSwings
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
9 hours ago