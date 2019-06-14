28
Vote
1 Comment
What if your Hotel had a captive audience you could speak to about anything, and they would listen?

They would literarily stop what they were doing, get excited, listen and respond to your Hotels content.

And the best part they would take dedicated actions every time you asked.

Wait a minute! This sounds crazy and too good to be true.

No, with a well-structured, organized high-value Facebook Community it can be done. It really works



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Are: Is it common that hotels have their own Facebook groups, or is the Like page the most popular option?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company