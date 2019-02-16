17
Why Livinvia is Social Media Similar to Facebook

Social media sites like StumbleUpon folded and now Google+ is shutting down. Other sites like Facebook have privacy violations.

Clearly, more social media similar to Facebook is needed.

The social media site Livinvia just appeared on the scene.



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Janice: The images are not working at the moment. Who is behind Livinvia? I am interested to find new places in cyberspace for my interest in tea.
- 0 +



