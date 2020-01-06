17
Why People Are Complaining About Your Meetings [podcast]

SEGMENT 1, starting at 0:00: I hear people complain about having too many meetings all the time. But I don’t think having meetings is the problem, it’s how we’re having them. Done right, meetings can be extremely valuable. Here to help is Meeting Maven Elise Keith.

SEGMENT 2, starting at 17:00: There has been a huge shift toward small business owners using freelancers instead of employees because they can keep their overhead low plus match the best person to the best task when they need to. However, effectively using freelancers is not without its challenges, especially when they are virtual. Here to show us a successful strategy is Shawn Hessinger, the Executive Editor for Small Business Trends.



