So you hired a social media manager to save you time. You think you can walk away and just let them handle it all, right?

Well, you will save yourself time by hiring a social media manager. Managing social media does takes a LOT of time.

Time to create content and graphics. And then time to schedule these across various social network channels. Each has their own size and algorithms to deal with.

Once the post is online it’s not over. There is engaging with others who may comment, inquire, etc. Then you may want the content boosted or advertised.

This all takes the latest knowledge and know-how to come up with a social media strategy. And once you do have a strategy, be ready to change it instantly.

Keeping up to date with the latest social media methods and changes is a daily job in itself for a social media manager today.

