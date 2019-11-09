18
Why You Need To Help Your Social Media Manager To Help You

So you hired a social media manager to save you time. You think you can walk away and just let them handle it all, right?
Well, you will save yourself time by hiring a social media manager. Managing social media does takes a LOT of time.
Time to create content and graphics. And then time to schedule these across various social network channels. Each has their own size and algorithms to deal with.
Once the post is online it’s not over. There is engaging with others who may comment, inquire, etc. Then you may want the content boosted or advertised.
This all takes the latest knowledge and know-how to come up with a social media strategy. And once you do have a strategy, be ready to change it instantly.
Keeping up to date with the latest social media methods and changes is a daily job in itself for a social media manager today.



Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Lisa: It could also be that you need to talk with a new media advisor, as yours truly, figuring out the true essence of why you are participating in social media activities... ;)

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
5 hours ago

Hi Martin, not sure what you mean by that? I was talking about how people who hire social media managers do not keep them in the loop to help them be them on social media. They hire us to promote them and increase their brand awareness and softly sell on social media.
