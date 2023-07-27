17
Vote
2 Comment
The world of social media never sleeps. A slight tweak here, a new feature there, and voilà – a whole new user experience is born. In the midst of this constant innovation, one topic is making headlines: Twitter X Corp’s rebranding.

Yes, you read that right. Twitter X Corp, the platform we’ve come to know and love, has a new name today.

But will Twitter X Corp ever be called X by its users? The answer isn’t as straightforward as you might think. Rebranding is a complex process, often steeped in a mix of strategic planning and market trends.

In this blog post, we’ll delve into Twitter X Corp’s rebranding, exploring the whys, and the hows. As well as the potential implications it might have for users, social media managers, and the online world.

So, buckle up and get ready for an exciting journey into the world of social media rebranding.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Mr. Musk has an agenda with the rebranding and his fascination with the letter, X. I talked about this in the latest Twitter Spaces (X files?) with Deborah Anderson. I will miss the Twitter bird. Mastodon still has an animal mascot!
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
2 hours 17 minutes ago

I will have to listen to that session Martin. Thanks.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company