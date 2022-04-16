There’s no doubt that Twitter has seen better days. The social media platform has been struggling to attract new users and keep existing ones engaged, and it hasn’t been helped by a series of high-profile gaffes.



Twitter has struggled to get its user base up and engaged on the network for years falling behind Facebook until Facebook lost users last year for the 1st time.



But there’s one person who could turn Twitter around: Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO.



Musk has hinted several times that he’s interested in buying Twitter, and given his track record of disrupting industries, it’s not hard to imagine him doing the same with social media.

