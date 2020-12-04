Recently Ryan Biddulph from Blogging From Paradise unfollowed everyone on Twitter. Yes, you read that right, everyone!
As you can imagine, I was quite intrigued by this massive move.
So, I asked Ryan if I could do an interview about this experience.
You may be surprised to learn why and how he unfollowed over 47,000 folks on Twitter.
Would You Unfollow Everyone on Twitter Today for Clarity and Peace?Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on December 4, 2020 1:06 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
9 hours ago
12 hours ago
We will talk more about alternatives to Twitter in the near future.
All the Best,
Martin