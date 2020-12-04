18
Recently Ryan Biddulph from Blogging From Paradise unfollowed everyone on Twitter. Yes, you read that right, everyone!

As you can imagine, I was quite intrigued by this massive move.

So, I asked Ryan if I could do an interview about this experience.

You may be surprised to learn why and how he unfollowed over 47,000 folks on Twitter.


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
9 hours ago

Hi Martin, Tweepsmap is a great tool for that. I use the FREE version :) Yes, we can talk about alternatives as well Martin. Have a nice weekend!
Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

Lisa: I am not sure that I want to unfollow everyone and start from scratch, but I want to "clean up" my following and tweeps that I follow, in the near future. I am still looking for a good tool for doing this... ;)

We will talk more about alternatives to Twitter in the near future.

All the Best,

Martin
