YouTube Officially Rolls Out YouTube StoriesPosted by zolachupik under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on December 13, 2018 12:31 pm
YouTube Rolls Out Its Own Take on Stories: A year ago, YouTube launched its own take on stories with a short-form video format called Reels. This feature was rebranded as YouTube Stories and made available to select YouTube creators. This past week, YouTube began rolling out Stories along with access to a new set of creator tools to all creators with more than 10,000 subscribers.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
1 hour 55 minutes ago