YouTube Officially Rolls Out YouTube Stories

YouTube Rolls Out Its Own Take on Stories: A year ago, YouTube launched its own take on stories with a short-form video format called Reels. This feature was rebranded as YouTube Stories and made available to select YouTube creators. This past week, YouTube began rolling out Stories along with access to a new set of creator tools to all creators with more than 10,000 subscribers.



Written by lyceum
1 hour 55 minutes ago

It is interesting how the social media platforms are copying each other. First it was Snapchat that started out with ephemeral videos, and then Instagram added a similar feature. Now its is time for YouTube to come up with shorter video clips. ;)
