Zubtitles can save you both time and money producing videos with captions and titles.

Do you struggle making videos with captions and titles? You may have tried some video editing software or used Rev to transcribe your videos. But it all took time, right? Been there, done that!

Others may hire people to edit their videos and put in the titles and captions to save them time.

After all, time is money!



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Lisa: I will test the tool, and then plan ahead for my video content creation in the future.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Lisa: I will check out this tool. Thanks for writing a review on Zubtitle, and for sharing it here on BizSugar. It the subtitling feature available in many languages?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
6 hours ago

Hi Martin, yes, it is available in many languages! I'm loving the tool, so easy to use and many styles of font and background colors, styles to choose from.
